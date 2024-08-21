 Delhi court seeks NIA response on bail plea of parliamentarian Rashid Engineer | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Delhi court seeks NIA response on bail plea of parliamentarian Rashid Engineer

ByDeepankar Malviya
Aug 21, 2024 11:49 AM IST

The same court had earlier on July 2 granted Rashid custody parole for two hours to take the oath of office on July 5

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on an application moved by parliamentarian Rashid Engineer seeking regular bail.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh has listed the matter for hearing the arguments on August 28. (HT file photo)
Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh has listed the matter for hearing the arguments on August 28.

Additional sessions judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh has listed the matter for hearing the arguments on August 28.

The same court had earlier on July 2 granted Rashid custody parole for two hours to take the oath of office on July 5.

Also Read:J-K MLA Rashid Engineer quizzed by NIA in terror funding case

Rashid, a former two-time MLA, who heads the Awami Ittehad Party, was arrested in 2019 in a case filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in the national Capital.

Rashid, earlier this year, contested in the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir and won by a margin of 2,04,142 votes, defeating former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.

