Delhi court seeks NIA response on bail plea of parliamentarian Rashid Engineer

Rashid, a former two-time MLA, who heads the Awami Ittehad Party, was arrested in 2019 in a case filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in the national Capital.
Rashid, earlier this year, contested in the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Baramulla constituency in Jammu and Kashmir and won by a margin of 2,04,142 votes, defeating former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah.
