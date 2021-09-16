Delhi court sends Lashkar terrorist to seven years in jail

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced a Pakistani national and trained militant of the Lashkar-e- Taiba to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for carrying out terror activities in India, saying that the country is facing relentless terror attacks which is a concern for humanity as not only lives are lost, but the economy is also destabilized.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Sharma awarded the sentence on September 10 to 23-year-old Mohammad Amir, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017. The court ordered that he should be deported back to Pakistan as his sentence.

“The country is relentlessly facing violence on account of terror activities. Thousands of innocent people are killed in such activities. The terrorist activities not only cause loss of lives of innocent public but it also de-stabilises the economy of the country. The terrorist activity is a cause of concern for the entire humanity. The present case involves extremely serious offence,” the judge said in his order of September 10.

According to the agency, Amir, along with three others had illegally infiltrated into Indian Territory from Pakistan along with weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores with an intention to carry out a terrorist attack at different locations in India on the directions of their handlers based in Pakistan.

Amir’s other three associates were killed in an encounter with security forces on November 21, 2017, while he was arrested on November 24, 2017, from Magam, Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir in a joint operation of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The NIA sleuths later filed a charge sheet stating that a conspiracy was hatched by Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan involving number of persons, who were members of proscribed organization and to execute those acts, Amir illegally infiltrated into the soil of this country along with his accomplices. However, the accomplices of the accused were gunned down in an ambush and Amir was apprehended.

Appearing for the convict, his counsel Kahorngam Zimik, submitted that his client is a young man and is already repenting his mistake.

The court noted that in its interaction with the convict, he informed the judge that his father had expired during this period and his mother is handicapped.

Amir expressed his desire to go back to his country and live a normal life and therefore he may be awarded so as to enable him to ble go back to his home and live peacefully, the court noted in its order.

It said that the convict is admittedly a Pakistan national and he infiltrated into the territory of this country with advance weapons and other equipments. It said that the convict was arrested with advance weapons along with communication equipments. However, the plea of the convict that he is a young person and a lenient view may be taken, the judge said.

The charges were framed against the convict under Sections 120-B, 121-A of IPC. Sections 18, 20 & 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 7 read with Section 25(1-A) of Arms Act, Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, Section 14 of Foreigners Act and Section 6(1-A) Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.