Delhi court summons YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in defamation case filed by BJP leader

A Delhi court has issued summons to youtuber Dhruv Rathee and two others in a civil defamation case filed by Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Mumbai unit spokesperson Suresh Nakhua for allegedly referring to him as a part of “violent and abusive trolls”. YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. (File)

“Issue summons of the suit and notice of the application u/o 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the defendants, subject to steps by all modes i.e. PF & RC/Speed Post/ Approved Courier including electronic mode for 06.08.2024”, said district judge Gunjan Gupta in an order passed on July 19.

Nakhua in his suit filed against Rathi, Google LLC and X Corp (formerly known as Twitter) submitted that Rathi had on July 7 uploaded a video titled “My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee” where he referred Nakhua as a part of violent and abusive trolls for “no rhyme or reason” in order to bring down his reputation.

“Through this cunningly crafted video, a deliberate campaign to besmirch the Plaintiff’s integrity and reputation is apparent, as baseless accusations and malicious connections are artfully insinuated,” Nakhua said in his suit. He further said that the defamatory statements made by Rathee has severely damaged his reputation causing irreparable harm to his personal and professional life.

Nakhua said that Rathee is also engaged in committing habitual defamation, giving online threats, deteriorating fellow Youtuber’s career by using his audience.

Nakhua had thus sought permanent injunction against Rathee and restraining him from posting, tweeting, publishing, creating or sharing any derogatory and harmful material on any online/offline platform regarding him or the BJP. He also prayed that a decree of damages of ₹20,00,000 be passed in his favour for the defamation caused to him.

He further said a decree of permanent injunction be passed against Rathee restraining him from contacting Nakhua or his colleagues etc in any way.