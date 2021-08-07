Delhi court to hear Umar Khalid's bail plea in northeast Delhi riots case today

A Delhi court will on Saturday hear the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the northeast Delhi riots case. The Delhi Police has opposed the plea, saying the case pertains to "a larger conspiracy".

In a reply to Khalid's plea, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alok Kumar said that the prosecution would demonstrate the prima facie case against him before the court by referring to the charge sheet filed.

“The application has no merit as would be revealed and demonstrated before this Court by reference to the charge-sheet and as such the prosecution does not seek to file a detailed reply to the application,” Kumar said, according to news agency PTI.

The reply also pointed out that out of 21 persons arrested in the case, the police have given charge sheet to 18, including Khalid.

Khalid, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror UAPA law in the case. All of them are accused of being masterminds of February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Apart from Khalid, Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.

Khalid was granted bail in another case related to the riots earlier this year.