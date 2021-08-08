Delhi CP wants DCPs to visit crime spots, dominate streets against urban crime

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has directed that district DCPs must visit the crime spot in case of heinous crimes and has asked for police domination of streets to prevent urban crimes like chain snatching and robberies. Within days of taking over as CP, Delhi, Asthana has plans to rationalise higher ranks and bifurcate law and order, and criminal investigation so that police officers have specific tasks and not shunted around on the basis of tasks.

No policeperson shall face any difficulty for bonafide discharge of duty and the senior leadership has to take care of the force as mentors and not find faults with them unnecessarily Asthana said. In a video address which was attended by 14,000 police staff, the new CP said Delhi Police have taken several initiatives on technological intervention in field policing. Time has come for evidence-based policing and scientific investigation as that's how cases would result in a conviction, he said.

Briefing the force ahead of Independence Day, the CP said that Delhi police should draft in a big way the cooperation of street vendors, small shop keepers, auto drivers, rickshawalas etc to be the “eyes and ears against terrorist or criminal designs." These common people on the ground can be vigilant to act as our ‘force multipliers’ and form a part of our community policing to keep the city safe and secure with greater public cooperation and participation, Asthana said.

Talking about communal harmony in the national Capital, the new CP said that this is an issue of utmost importance and the police have to engage with leaders of all communities. There should be no partial treatment to criminals of any community, Asthana said reminding the force that criminals do not have any religion or community.

In his address, he also hinted that on a pilot basis law and order and investigation functions can be separated in police stations. Three duty shifts in select police stations will also commence on a pilot basis, the CP hinted.

Complainants, victims and visitors to police stations should be treated politely and empathetically by giving time and attention to them, Asthana told the SHOs. Visitors to the city get their first impression from the traffic situation and hence the traffic department has the responsibility to give the best impression of the Delhi Police, he said.