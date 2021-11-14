Delhi: DDA plans to re-allot 15,000 flats returned in past schemes

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is planning to launch a housing scheme in December to dispose of nearly 15,000 flats that were returned by allottees of past schemes. Senior DDA officials said that the flats are located in Narela, Jasola, Dwarka and Rohini.

A senior DDA official, requesting anonymity, said, “We plan to launch the housing scheme in December. A majority of the flats are in the Lower Income Group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories and are located in Narela. A bulk of the flats were returned by allottees of the 2017 and 2019 schemes.”

While new flats are ready in various parts of the city, a senior DDA official said that they will not be part of this scheme.

The official said a proposal in this regard will be tabled in the authority meeting, which will be chaired by Delhi’s lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, and is likely to be held this week.

In January this year, the DDA launched a housing scheme with 1,354 flats, mostly in the High Income Group (HIG) and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories.

Of the 1,354 flats, 1,011 are part of the HIG and MIG categories. The 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka, while the 757 two- and three-bedroom MIG flats are in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Janahgirpuri and Madipur. The HIG flats, which are 87.9 sqm to 177.3 sqm in size, are priced between ₹69.62 lakh and ₹2.14 crore.

“All the flats were put on sale for the first time. A few flats in Jasola have been returned. We plan to put them on sale again in the new housing scheme,” said another senior official, who is aware of the development.

The land-owning agency has been struggling to sell its flats since 2014, when it had put up close to 25,000 flats, mostly in the LIG, for sale. Close to 12,000 flats, mostly in Narela and Rohini, were returned by allottees citing the small size of bedrooms, lack of connectivity to the housing complexes etc. Since then, the DDA has been trying to clear its inventory.

In 2019, the DDA launched a housing scheme with close to 18,000 flats (mostly for LIG and EWS categories). But due to the tepid response, it put up only 10,294 flats for sale, of which it could only sell 8,438. But close to 5,000 flats were returned by the allottees.