    Delhi docs advise caution to avoid burn injuries

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 3:24 AM IST
    By Ridhima Gupta
    Medical experts at major hospitals in Delhi advised people to take necessary precautions during Diwali celebrations, especially in light of the selective approval for green firecracker use this year, citing an annual spike in burn injuries due to flames at home around the festive season. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    The Safdarjung Hospital, which has the largest burn unit and clocks one of the highest burn injury caseloads, reported nearly 200 burn injuries, of which around 40 cases involved oil lamps

    New Delhi

    Medical experts at major hospitals in Delhi advised people to take necessary precautions during Diwali celebrations, especially in light of the selective approval for green firecracker use this year, citing an annual spike in burn injuries due to flames at home around the festive season. They advised people to take caution while lighting diyas and lamps too.

    The Safdarjung Hospital, which has the largest burn unit and clocks one of the highest burn injury caseloads, reported nearly 200 burn injuries, of which around 40 cases involved oil lamps. Most of the victims were women, said doctors.

    Citing a case from last year, doctors said that Sunita Dikshit, a 59-year-old woman from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, was decorating her home when her gown caught fire from a diya. In minutes, she suffered nearly 80% burn injuries and was brought to the Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

    “Many of these incidents can be prevented with better awareness and simple safety measures,” said Dr Sujata Sarabahi, head of department, burns and plastic surgery at Safdarjung. “Women, especially during Diwali, often wear flowing clothes while decorating with diyas placed on the floor or near curtains. We urge people to be mindful of fire safety; it starts with awareness.”

    The All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) department of plastic, reconstructive and burns surgery received 97 Diwali-related burn cases in 2024. Of them, 47 were classified as major or life-threatening. While firecracker injuries topped the list, accounting for 70 of the 97 incidents, the burn injuries from oil lamps and electrical sources were the second-most common cause.

    “Diwali should be a time of celebration, not tragedy,” said Dr Maneesh Singhal, head of the department of surgery and burns at AIIMS. “It’s crucial that people are made more aware so that they can be cautious. Women and children are most vulnerable, and simple precautions, like avoiding loose clothing and keeping lamps away from flammable materials, can make a big difference.”

    Both hospitals report that a significant number of patients during Diwali come from nearby states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where access to specialised burn care is limited.

    “The key is to be mindful of your surroundings to avoid these preventable injuries,” added Dr Singhal.

