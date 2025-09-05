Delhi dominates India’s top college list

Delhi reaffirmed its academic dominance on Thursday as colleges of Delhi University (DU) clinched all of the top five positions in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. Hindu College retained the number one rank for the second year in a row, followed by Miranda House, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, and St Stephen’s College. Delhi University also posted its best-ever showing in the “Universities” category, climbing to fifth position from sixth last year, while holding steady at 15th in the overall rankings.

Delhi’s strength was further underscored by the fact that half of India’s top 50 colleges in the NIRF report were located in the city. Meanwhile, nearly a third of the top 100 colleges were from Delhi.

Calling the performance “a landmark moment,” DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said, “It reflects the dedication and collective effort of our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and stakeholders, and will inspire us to reach even greater heights in teaching, research, and service to society.”

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava attributed the success to academic innovation and adaptability. “There are a lot of changes around us, especially in curriculum. We have to keep introducing the latest knowledge for our students. The atmosphere we have cultivated has led to independent thinking among students. Of course, excelling in academics is of utmost importance,” she said.

Kirori Mal College recorded one of the most significant jumps, rising from ninth place last year to fourth. Principal Dinesh Khattar credited the improvement to a stronger focus on research. “We have introduced interdisciplinary research projects involving both teachers and students, and several of these have been published,” he said.

Among universities, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) retained second place, and also improved in the overall rankings, moving up from tenth to ninth. JNU vice chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit attributed its success to “excellence with equity and entrepreneurship and innovation with integrity and inclusion.”

“It is a great pride for all stakeholders in JNU that for the 9th consecutive year we have been declared the best multidisciplinary public university, where excellence with equity and entrepreneurship and innovation with integrity and inclusion,” said Pandit.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which was ranked third among universities last year, slipped to fourth this year. Still, vice-chancellor Mazhar Asif noted that JMI’s performance in emerging parameters reflected the “strength and dedication” of its faculty and students.

NIRF, introduced in 2015, evaluates institutions annually across parameters such as teaching and learning, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.