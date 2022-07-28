Delhi: Drunk man kills rickshaw-puller over chapati
NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old drunk rag picker allegedly killed a 40-year-old rickshaw puller in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Tuesday night because the victim refused to give him second chapati after sharing one. The accused has been arrested, police said.
Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the accused has been identified as Mannu alias Firoz Khan who alleged stabbed a rickshaw puller Munna and fled from the spot. He was arrested within six hours, she added.
Police said that a control room call was received on Monday night stating that a man was lying unconscious on Arya Samaj Road. When police reached the spot, they were informed that the man had been rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Chauhan said that statement of the eye-witness was recorded and he stated that around 10pm, he and Munna were sitting on the footpath near Tanga Chowk and Munna started eating his dinner which he had got packed from an eatery. A drunk man came and asked for food after which Munna gave him one chapati but the man demanded more to which Munna refused. The drunk man then started shouting and abusing Munna and when the victim opposed it, the accused pulled out an iron knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. The witness chased the accused but he managed to flee.
Police said that teams were formed to nab the accused and a detailed description of the accused was taken. The team scanned and 200 vagabonds on the road and in parks and subsequently found a man sleeping in a park in Regarpura who matched the description. The witness identified him and the accused was arrested.
Police said that Khan is an illiterate and drinks country made liqour. He is a rag picker earning ₹150-200 a day and keeps a knife to intimidate people.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
