Delhi: Drunk man kills rickshaw-puller over chapati

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old drunk rag picker allegedly killed a 40-year-old rickshaw puller in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Tuesday night because the victim refused to give him second chapati after sharing one. The accused has been arrested, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the accused has been identified as Mannu alias Firoz Khan who alleged stabbed a rickshaw puller Munna and fled from the spot. He was arrested within six hours, she added.

Police said that a control room call was received on Monday night stating that a man was lying unconscious on Arya Samaj Road. When police reached the spot, they were informed that the man had been rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Chauhan said that statement of the eye-witness was recorded and he stated that around 10pm, he and Munna were sitting on the footpath near Tanga Chowk and Munna started eating his dinner which he had got packed from an eatery. A drunk man came and asked for food after which Munna gave him one chapati but the man demanded more to which Munna refused. The drunk man then started shouting and abusing Munna and when the victim opposed it, the accused pulled out an iron knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. The witness chased the accused but he managed to flee.

Police said that teams were formed to nab the accused and a detailed description of the accused was taken. The team scanned and 200 vagabonds on the road and in parks and subsequently found a man sleeping in a park in Regarpura who matched the description. The witness identified him and the accused was arrested.

Police said that Khan is an illiterate and drinks country made liqour. He is a rag picker earning ₹150-200 a day and keeps a knife to intimidate people.

