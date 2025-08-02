Delhi: DTC to launch behaviour training for drivers, conductors

In a bid to curb rash driving and improve commuter experience, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will roll out mandatory behaviour training for all its bus drivers and conductors, transport minister Pankaj Singh announced on Friday. The initiative aims to improve the public image of DTC by instilling professional ethics, road discipline, and a sense of accountability among DTC staff, many of whom have faced complaints about unsafe driving and unprofessional conduct. (HT Archive)

“DTC drivers and conductors will be sensitised not just about road safety but also on how to engage with passengers respectfully and responsibly,” Singh said.

The programme will cover drivers and conductors who are on rolls as well as contract staff, and will include structured training modules, counselling sessions, and regular refresher courses. CCTV footage from inside buses will be used to monitor behaviour and identify violations.

“Drivers will be trained to avoid speeding, stop correctly at designated points, follow lane discipline, and adhere to traffic signals. We have received several complaints, especially about buses failing to stop properly for women, and about drivers using mobile phones or driving with doors open. These practices will be monitored and addressed,” the minister said.

Officials said any violation — including jumping red lights, halting on zebra crossings, or reckless driving — will now attract strict departmental action. Passengers will be able to report incidents using the transport department helpline -- 011-41400400 -- by providing the bus number.

In addition to classroom learning, DTC staff will undergo practical, on-ground training g to reinforce safe driving practices. CCTV cameras already installed in buses will help track driver conduct. All new electric buses are equipped with four cameras — at the front and rear for passenger coverage, a dashcam facing the road, and one focused on the driver — and these will also aid in accident investigations. Older buses that will remain in service are being retrofitted with similar surveillance systems.

The government has also directed that special attention be paid to safety near schools, hospitals, and busy markets, with a zero-tolerance policy towards drink driving.

“DTC buses are the lifeline for lakhs of people, especially in rural and peripheral parts of the Capital. We want public transport to be not just accessible, but also safe, respectful, and dependable,” Singh said.

Officials added that the sensitisation programme will be a continuous effort, developed in consultation with transport experts, psychologists, and road safety specialists to bring about long-term behavioural change.