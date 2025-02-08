Delhi election result: Kejriwal, CM Atishi trailing; Sisodia leading

Key Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and party’s popular faces are either trailing or facing herculean battles in Delhi assembly elections according to the early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 11:15am on Saturday. Kejriwal is narrowly trailing by just 238 votes against BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. (HT file photo)

AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal is narrowly trailing by just 238 votes against BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma after five rounds of counting in New Delhi assembly seat. Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit has received 2,393 votes. Kejriwal, Verma and Dikshit have fought a bitterly contested election with allegations of model code of conduct (MCC) violations, attacks, distribution of goods and voter roll manipulation. The seat is witnessing a close contest will see 13 rounds of counting.

Another key AAP face former deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also facing a neck-in-neck contest for the Jangpura constituency. At 11:15am, Sisodia is leading by 3,773 votes against BJPs Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Also Read: Delhi election result LIVE: Election Commission counts votes

Delhi chief minister Atishi is trailing by 2,800 votes to former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Kalkaji seat. Congress’ Alka Lamba has secured 1,865 votes after five rounds of counting got over. Kalkaji contest has also been marred by allegations of MCC violations and alleged instances of violence.

At Greater Kailash, incumbent MLA and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is also trailing to BJP’s Shikha Roy by 2,721 votes. Former cabinet minister Satyendar Jain is trailing by huge margin of 11,487 votes against Karnail Singh on East Delhi’s Shakur Basti seat. Shakur Basti has seen six out 11 rounds of voting.

The 11:15am ECI trends show that BJP is leading on 42 out of 70 seats even though AAP leads on 28 seats. BJP has 46.8% vote share against 43.41% to AAP.

AAP had won the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections securing 67 and 62 seats respectively. BJP has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years.