Delhi excise policy case: BJP maintains verdict appeal will find AAP guilty; AAP hits back

New Delhi AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday continued to maintain that former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was “not absolved” of charges in the liquor policy case, with cabinet minister Kapil Mishra saying that the matter remains under judicial scrutiny at the high court.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Mishra said, “On the basis of an order from a lower court, celebrations are being held, but the matter is still pending before the high court.”

Mishra alleged that the 2021-22 excise policy was withdrawn as complaints started flowing in and investigations began. He also claimed that mobile phones were destroyed during the course of the probe, and that the same was on record. Referring to findings cited in reports, he questioned the increase in commission for wholesale traders from 5% to 12% and mentioned the revenue loss flagged in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

The minister also alleged that promotional schemes under the excise policy led to increased alcohol consumption in the city and said the impact of the policy was felt by families across Delhi. Citing the recent assembly election results, Mishra said the electorate had delivered its verdict against the previous government. He claimed that several senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, were defeated.

“The ultimate justice is delivered by the people. Just as they delivered their verdict in Delhi, they will now do it in Punjab,” said Mishra.

However, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the court verdict was just, based on fact. He urged the BJP to apologise and “bring this matter to a close”.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on Saturday accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of lowering political discourse and alleging that the party functions as the BJP’s “B team”.

“Everyone knows what kind of collusion you are involved in. The whole country knows that AAP is the BJP’s ‘B’ team. As long as the BJP needed them, they took no action against them, but when they (BJP) wanted power in Delhi, the files were opened,” Dikshit said.

To this, AAP Delhi chief Bharadwaj questioned why cases against “certain Congress leaders” had not resulted in jail time for them.