Delhi excise policy case: CBI arrests Hyderabad-based consultant

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Hyderabad-based consultant in connection with the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of now-scrapped Delhi’s excise policy 2021-22 and was due to produce him in a special court in the Capital on Monday.

Abhishek Boinpally, the consultant, is accused of working as a middleman in “facilitating cartelisation”. An official said Boinpally was arrested on Sunday as he did not cooperate during questioning and was found evading key questions related to the case.

Boinpally is associated with real estate, mining, quarrying, and chemical products manufacturing firms. He is a director of around nine companies.

Boinpally’s arrest is the third in the case. Businessman Vijay Nair, the former CEO of a Mumbai-based event management company, was the first accused to be arrested last month after Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an investigation into the policy.

The Enforcement Directorate late last month arrested Sameer Mahendru, managing director of a liquor distribution company, as part of its money laundering probe in the case.

The excise policy was allegedly modified to extend undue favours to the licensees. Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia steered the policy that was introduced in November 2021. The policy overhauled the liquor market and fetched the government ₹8,919.59 crore or close to 27% higher than the base price set for licence bids. It was aimed at making the process of purchasing liquor more consumer-friendly.

Sisodia’s premises have been among those raided in connection with the probe into the matter even as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has rejected allegations of irregularities and linked the probe into the policy with its expansion plans.