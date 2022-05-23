Delhi faces power cuts amid rains, gusty winds
New Delhi: The heavy rain and gusty winds uprooted trees and led to water logging in Delhi on Monday and triggered power cuts across the city.
“There is no shortage of power in Delhi. Whatever outages have happened or are happening is due to local factors. At some places, power was snapped because of the falling of trees. In a few areas like some unauthorised colonies that are densely populated ...power supply [was discontinued] due to water logging as a precautionary measure,” said an official, requesting anonymity. The official added they have to be extra careful to prevent electrocution or any untoward incidents during rains.
The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms were expected to continue in the city accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 kilometre per hour.
Officials urged residents, especially children, to stay away from electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, and streetlights. They added main switches should be turned off in case of water logging and earth leakage circuit breaker should be installed.
Delhi rain, thunderstorm brings down temperature: 11 degrees in 1.5 hours
Delhi was much in need of a relief amid intense heatwave over the last few weeks and heavy rain and thunderstorms did just that. The mercury dropped by around 11 degrees Celsius in nearly 1.5 hours on Monday morning. “Today, between 5:40 am and 7 am, temperature fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius,” the India Meteorological Department said as per news agency ANI. Power blackouts were also reported.
Wind speed may pass 90 kmph in Delhi-NCR amid rain: IMD warning for these areas
The India Meteorological Department issued a warning for several parts of Delhi-NCR as heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the national capital on Monday morning. Extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is also expected. Predicted impact of storm The weather department officials have predicted damage to vulnerable structures and kutcha houses/walls and huts. “Damage to plantations, horticulture and standing crops,” is also expected today. Immediately get out of water bodies.
Delhi-NCR hit by thunderstorms, power cuts in some parts; air traffic affected
Delhi was lashed by early morning rain and strong winds on Monday, which led to power cuts in some parts. Air traffic is likely to get affected with airlines tweeting that bad weather may affect services. The early morning rain has brought down temperatures further after a spell of brutal heatwave in the national capital and nearby cities last week. The rain and storm is likely to affect the morning rush hour traffic too.
