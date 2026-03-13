New Delhi, Special tributes and felicitations to eminent Indian film personalities, including late Dharmendra, and actress Sharmila Tagore, are likely to be one of the highlights of the Delhi International Film Festival scheduled to begin from March 25. Delhi Film festival likely to felicitate noted Indian cinema personalities

The week-long film festival has received a record entries of nearly 2,100 movies, including more than 1,300 from abroad. Entry-wise, this is going to be one of the biggest film festivals in the country, officials said on Friday.

The festival will also pay tribute to noted film director, actor Guru Dutt and Tamil cinema's versatile personality K Balachander, said a senior Delhi government officer.

The festival will be inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam on March 25. Related events, including film screenings, will be held at theatres, auditoriums and other public places across the city, with several Bollywood stars expected to be at these programmes.

Three screening committees are currently reviewing the entries, and the list of shortlisted films will be announced soon, officials said.

Up to 125 Indian and international films will be selected from all the applications and screened during the seven-day festival.

Recently, the logo of the film festival was unveiled by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at an event organised by Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation .

Gupta said the festival aims to position Delhi as a global hub of cinema, art and culture while remaining a public and city-wide celebration rather than a closed industry event.

Gala premieres, masterclasses, industry roundtables, workshops, film markets and cultural performances, apart from neighbourhood screenings and other public events across the city, will be part of the film festival.

Another highlight of the festival will be "Her Lens: Women in Films at IFFD," a special programme designed to spotlight women filmmakers. The programme will be a collaboration between Academy Award–winning producer Guneet Monga and DTTDC.

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