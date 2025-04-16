Delhi fire brigade, NDRF save kitten from bore well after 15-hour gruelling op

In an inspiring tale of resilience, teamwork, and compassion, the residents of Uday Park in South Delhi bore witness to a heartwarming rescue operation that unfolded over 15 tense hours on Wednesday. The mission? Saving a helpless kitten that had fallen into a narrow, 10-inch-wide bore well - a feat that tested both the physical and emotional endurance of the brave rescuers. Authorities working to rescue a kitten who fell in a borewell in Delhi's Uday Park.

The ordeal began when residents heard faint, desperate meows echoing from the depths of the bore well, about 20 feet underground. Alarmed, they immediately contacted a Police Control Room (PCR) van and the Delhi Fire Brigade.

As dusk gave way to night, the gravity of the situation became painfully clear. Yet, through the flicker of torchlights and the growing concern of onlookers, the responders stood unwavering in their resolve.

With each passing hour, the difficulty of the task intensified. The bore well's narrow diameter made access nearly impossible. But the teams refused to give up. It wasn’t until midnight that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called in, bringing with them specialized equipment and expertise. Displaying both technical skill and extraordinary patience, they crafted a meticulous rescue strategy using ropes and harnesses to lower devices into the well.

Finally, at 5.30 am, after more than half a day of coordinated effort, the kitten was gently lifted out of the well, frightened but miraculously unharmed. The crowd that had gathered burst into relieved applause, many visibly emotional at the sight of the tiny survivor cradled in safe hands.

Beyond the immediate rescue, officials noted that the operation had potentially prevented a serious environmental and public health hazard. Had the kitten not been saved, its death could have contaminated the water in the bore well.

While video footage of the final moments has captured attention online, those present stress that the operation was far more grueling than it appeared. There were countless failed attempts, moments of frustration, and immense physical strain - but the teams never wavered.