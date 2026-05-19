New Delhi, Four members of a gang, including a juvenile, involved in cases like murder and robbery, were arrested, police said on Tuesday. Delhi: Four members of gang involved in robbery, murder arrested

The arrested were identified as Prince, alias Mohit alias Baba , Radhe , Shantanu alias Chika , and a juvenile.

Mohit and Radhe are habitual offenders with previous involvement in cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and Arms Act violations, he added.

According to police, the gang members used to flaunt illegal firearms on social media to create fear among residents.

The action was taken after a complaint by a resident of Jahangir Puri, Shoaib, alleging that Mohit had threatened him over a previous enmity linked to the 2020 murder of his brother Junaid Qureshi.

Shoaib alleged that Mohit and his associates uploaded videos on social media showing them firing outside his house while threatening to kill him and his family.

"On May 11, two armed boys also came outside the complainant's house and attempted to fire at the premises," a senior police officer said.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

While monitoring their criminal activities online, police came across viral reels showing youths openly firing pistols.

Based on technical surveillance and local intelligence, police identified the accused and received a tip-off that Mohit would arrive in Shakurpur late on May 13 to meet an associate.

A team laid a trap and apprehended Mohit after a brief chase near Shakurpur.

"One illegal pistol along with a magazine containing three live cartridges of 7.65 mm calibre was recovered from his possession," the officer said.

During interrogation, Mohit allegedly confessed to his involvement in the 2020 murder of Junaid and disclosed the names of his associates involved in violent criminal activities.

Based on his inputs, Radhe and Shantanu were arrested while one juvenile was apprehended. Another illegal pistol was recovered from Radhe, police said.

Police said Mohit is also a parole jumper in a 2021 murder case registered at Adarsh Nagar police station. He was released on parole in August 2025.

"He was actively involved in creating terror in the area through firing incidents and the circulation of videos on social media platforms," the officer added.

Police also seized a scooter allegedly used by Mohit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.