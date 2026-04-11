...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi Gate drain desilted after 40 yrs, to prevent central Delhi waterlogging

The drain will help reduce waterlogging in areas including ITO, Rajghat, Supreme Court periphery, Daryaganj, Chandni Chowk and Mathura Road, among others.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:02 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
Advertisement

Nearly after 40 years, the Delhi Gate drain has been reopened post-desilting, and is expected to significantly reduce waterlogging in key central Delhi areas that face annual flooding, irrigation and flood control (I&FC) minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh during his visit to the Delhi Gate drain for inspection ahead of the monsoon.(@p_sahibsingh)

According to officials, the drain will help reduce waterlogging in areas including ITO, Rajghat, Supreme Court periphery, Daryaganj, Chandni Chowk, Mathura Road, Jama Masjid, Feroz Shah Road, South Extension and Okhla.

“This is not just about cleaning drains; it is about correcting years of neglect and ensuring that Delhi is prepared before the rains arrive. The Delhi Gate drain, which remained covered for nearly 40 years, is now finally being reopened and cleaned properly. This will make a real difference on the ground,” said Verma.

Delhi witnesses waterlogging at several stretches every year during the monsoon.

Delhi witnesses waterlogging at several stretches every year during the monsoon. (HT GFX)
At Delhi Gate, more than 21,000 metric tonnes of silt have been removed. (HT GFX)

Officials said the Delhi Gate and Barapullah drains are critical for carrying stormwater during peak rainfall and have historically contributed to flooding when not adequately maintained.

Around 400 metres of the Delhi Gate drain, passing through Samta Sthal park, had remained covered with concrete slabs supported by beams and columns, severely restricting access for maintenance and desilting, resulting in the accumulation of legacy silt and reduced carrying capacity, the minister said.

The drain originates in Daryaganj and flows for around 2.5 kilometres before outfalling into the Yamuna, serving as a key drainage lifeline for the surrounding areas.

“In addition to the Samta Sthal stretch, desilting has been carried out along segments adjoining Gandhi Darshan and at the outfall point. Work is also underway on the portion of the drain passing beneath a flyover downstream of Gandhi Darshan,” an official added.

At the Barapulla drain, a major channel serving several parts of south and central Delhi, more than 31,000 metric tonnes of silt have been removed to make the drain silt-free before the monsoon, the official said.

 
monsoon delhi news delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Gate drain desilted after 40 yrs, to prevent central Delhi waterlogging
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.