Delhi: Gautam Gambhir gets another threat email, third this week

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Sunday received a third threat by email, allegedly from ISIS Kashmir, and investigators said the sender warned the former India cricketer against trusting Delhi Police.

“Your Delhi Police and IPS Shweta cannot uproot anything. Our spies are also present in the police. All the information is being received about you (sic),” said the latest email received at 1.37am on Sunday. The email referred to Indian Police Service officer Shweta Chauhan, who is investigating another threat by email to Gambhir.

The investigation is going on,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

The parliamentarian from East Delhi had received two death threats on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Delhi Police had strengthened security outside his residence in Rajendra Nagar.

The first death threat warned Gambhir that the group is “going to kill you and your family,” officials said.

“A complaint was filed by Gaurav Arora (Gambhir’s personal secretary)... On receiving the complaint, the district police shored up his personal security as well as the security of his residence in the Rajendra Nagar area. Police are currently trying to ascertain the source of the email,” deputy police commissioner (central) Shweta Chauhan had said.

Following this, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police’s special cell wrote to Google, seeking information about the account handlers, and the registered ID through which the alleged mails were sent.

Police said Chauhan was telephonically informed about the second death threat received by Gambhir, allegedly from the same email ID at 2.32 pm on Wednesday. According to the complainant, it contained a video shot from outside Gambhir’s house. “We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and Kashmir issue,” the second email allegedly said.

Gambhir won at the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections, defeating Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely by over 390,000 votes.