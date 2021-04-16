Dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; light rain in several areas

The national capital on Friday afternoon witnessed light drizzle and dust storm amid sweltering heat and rising temperature. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light rain and thundershowers in Delhi.

"The dust storm hit Delhi around 4 pm. The wind speed was 50 kilometres per hour. A hailstorm is also likely. Very light rain has also been recorded in some areas," IMD head Kuldeep Srivastava said, according to news agency PTI.

Delhi may also see a hailstorm on Friday in some places, the IMD forecast says, along with light rain, thundershowers, and gusty winds. The intensity of rain is expected to be less on Saturday, as the forecast says there will be very light drizzle accompanied by gusty winds.

According to the IMD, the weather is expected to be dry from Sunday onward. However, strong wind with speed ranging between 20 and 30 kmph is expected to blow over the city until Monday. The mercury is expected to dip by two to four degrees Celsius over the weekend and is expected to bring some respite from soaring daytime temperature.

The weather department said the maximum temperature will hover around 36 degrees Celsius till Saturday before it starts to rise again. The mercury is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days, the IMD said.

A forecast from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi shows that the AQI is likely to improve to the moderate category on Friday and Saturday owing to rainfall.

Under the influence of a trough or wind discontinuity from the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to north interior Karnataka across south interior Karnataka in lower levels; widespread rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely over south peninsular India during the next two days.