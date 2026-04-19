New Delhi, The six accused in the ₹25-lakh hostage-cum-robbery heist in the city's upscale Golf Links here remain at large, with police suspecting they may have fled the city after carrying out a planned robbery with the help of a domestic worker. Delhi Golf Links heist: 6 accused still absconding, fled in SUV with fake number plate

The accused are believed to have escaped in a light grey SUV fitted with a fake number plate, parked a short distance from the house, police sources said.

According to the sources, the gang had carried out a detailed recce before the robbery and identified gaps in surveillance in the upscale locality.

"They were aware that the lane leading to the house was not properly covered by CCTV cameras and that even the entrance lacked proper surveillance," a police source said.

The robbery occurred on Thursday evening when liquor businessman Ashok Chawla, his wife, daughter-in-law and her son were present inside the house.

"The accused allegedly barged in with the help of the domestic worker, identified as Sushil, held the family hostage and ransacked the premises before fleeing with jewellery worth around ₹25 lakh," the source said.

The police informed that the gang had six members, including the key accused, Sushil, who joined the household barely a week before the incident and facilitated the entry of the other accused.

According to the police, Sushil was familiar with the layout of the house, including two entry and exit points.

"While the family did not permit anyone to use the back door, he allegedly used his knowledge of it to help the gang escape from the back after entering through the main gate," a police officer said.

Police sources further noted that the other five accused had gathered in the vicinity nearly half an hour before the crime and arrived in smaller groups to avoid raising suspicion. After the robbery, all six fled together in the SUV.

"Sushil was aware that only the businessman's wife had his contact details and specifically took her mobile phone during the incident. One employee at the residence said Sushil had earlier been evasive when asked to share his phone number," the source said.

Police sources also mentioned that the locals claimed that the robbers manhandled the family members during the incident, saying "The businessman's wife reportedly suffered bruises near her eyes, although no serious injuries were reported."

Investigators mentioned that vehicles entering the lane were rarely questioned or recorded. Following the incident, security measures in the area have been tightened.

Police sources said that guards in the society are now recording details of visitors, including phone numbers, vehicle registration and the houses they intend to visit.

The police are also probing the role of two former domestic workers.

Sources said the family's former domestic worker had returned to his village in Bihar and had arranged a replacement, who worked for a few days before recommending Sushil.

"Claims that a delivery boy rang the doorbell during the robbery, prompting the gang to flee, have not been substantiated," a police source said.

Meanwhile, the businessman's son, who was near Moolchand at the time of the incident, rushed back after receiving a call and broke open the gate with the help of a friend, he added.

A senior police officer shared that multiple teams are conducting raids in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, while checks have been intensified at bus terminals and railway stations.

CCTV footage from the locality shows multiple suspects approaching the house in a coordinated manner. Some were seen waiting nearby before entering, indicating prior planning and recce.

The police have registered a case and formed multiple teams to trace the robbers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.