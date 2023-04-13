Govt proposes DMRC be made nodal body for revamp of 2 key Delhi ISBTs

Delhi government’s transport department has prepared a proposal to make Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) the nodal agency for the redevelopment of Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminuses (ISBT) as multimodal transport hubs, according to officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. The location of Anand Vihar RRTS station is also strategically designed to facilitate multimodal integration among the six modes of public transport present there. (HT PHOTO)

Officials said that the details were discussed with DMRC and the proposal now awaits approval from the Delhi cabinet.

During the Budget last month, the Delhi government said that it will develop these two ISBTs as world-class bus terminuses called “bus ports” with facilities similar to an airport. Officials said the proposal is expected to get a final nod in the next Delhi cabinet meeting within a month.

“At both these locations, there will be Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), rail line, ISBT, and a local bus stand. We thought of DMRC as the right agency to ensure that there is a seamless integration of all these modes and development of the ISBT along international standards. Meanwhile, RRTS also has a multimodal integration plan that will be developed to integrate its stations with the other transport options,” said Ashish Kundra, secretary-cum-commissioner, Delhi transport department.

A second official said that the bus ports will have a commercial complex comprising a shopping area, cloakroom, food court, LED display screens for information, restrooms, and air-conditioned waiting areas. The DMRC will develop the ISBTs on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“DMRC is collaborating with different authorities for various infrastructure projects such as double-decker Metro-cum-road flyovers, ISBTs, etc. We are committed to the overall development of infrastructure in the national capital,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

Meanwhile, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials also said that for smooth and uninterrupted travel, RRTS stations are planned in a way that they connect the existing modes of public transport wherever possible and are being built as close as possible to them.

“At present, a foot overbridge (FOB) is in place to connect the Metro complex to Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg. We will provide lifts, stairs, and escalators to connect the RRTS station. Throughout the network we are planning several travellators for the convenience of commuters so that they can easily reach the next mode of transport from RRTS,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The Sarai Kale Khan area has the Pink Line Metro station, Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Veer Haqiqat Rai ISBT, the upcoming RRTS station along with a local bus stand and the Ring Road passing through it.

At Anand Vihar, there are six transport services including Swami Vivekananda ISBT, the city bus stand, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus stand at Kaushambi, Anand Vihar railway station, the upcoming RRTS station, and an interchange of Pink and Blue lines the Metro.

Both these areas have very high commuter turnout as well as vehicular traffic owing to these being transport interchanges along busy corridors.

Experts said that multimodal transport hubs are essential for growing cities. “Multimodal transportation hubs provide a seamless and efficient way to provide mobility between different modes of transport. Anand Vihar has all the ingredients to become a multimodal transportation hub, and therefore, it should be planned in that manner rather than just being a rail station,” said Amit Bhatt, managing director (India), International Council of Clean Transport (ICCT)

“Globally, MMI spaces with universal accessibility like Heathrow are required for the easy and comfortable transfer of people from one mode to another. Usually, the problem is that the spaces are not seamlessly connected functionally. This is especially the case at Anand Vihar,” said Sewa Ram, Professor and HOD, transport planning, School of Planning and Architecture.