Delhi government reviews similar plans to roll out 1000 Mahila Samman Yojana

The Delhi government has started formulating the policy and finetuning the conditions for the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month to every woman in the city. The scheme was announced by the government during its annual budget in March this year. HT Image

Women and child development minister Kailash Gahlot held the first meeting on Wednesday to review the progress on the scheme and asked officials to refer to the policies of states that running similar schemes. The only two existing schemes are the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahan Yojana in Maharashtra and the Ladli Behna Yojana of Madhya Pradesh.

“During the meeting, the minister directed officials to review these two schemes and work on details like eligibility criteria, income group and employment status, age group, socio-economic background and other details. We are working on finalising the plan,” an official from the minister’s office said.

Officials added that factors such as car ownership and loan details may be considered while setting these criteria. The goal is to create a comprehensive framework that ensures the scheme reaches those who need it the most, officials added.

In a similar scheme in MP, women in the age group 23-60 years receive ₹1,000 per month if they do not pay income tax and their annual family income is below ₹2.5 lakh. In Maharashtra, married, divorced and destitute women between the age group of 21 to 65 will get ₹1,500 per month.

“Once we study the policy in other states, we may also visit these states. The upper age and income criteria are yet to be decided. However, officials suggested that those with an annual income of ₹2.5 lakh or above and those owning a car should be excluded,” said the official.

During the budget speech in March, finance minister Atishi said that ₹1,000 every month will be given by the Delhi government to all women of Delhi above 18 years of age. She said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for the “Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana”. Women who are government employees, pay income tax and are availing benefits in any other government scheme or pension will not be eligible for the scheme, Atishi added.