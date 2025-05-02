Delhi govt announces slew of welfare measures for labourers

New Delhi Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacts with workers at a construction site on New Rohtak Road. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, in a series of welfare measures for labourers and their families, announced a mandatory midday break from noon to 3pm in summer, installation of 3,000 water kiosks near construction sites, and free yearly health check-ups, on the occasion of International Workers’ Day (Labour Day).

At an event organised in north Delhi to mark the day, CM Gupta said the Delhi government will take responsibility for workers’ health. She also mentioned that the Delhi government increased minimum wages on April 1.

“Delhi government will conduct free annual health check-ups for labourers and their family members. Our labourers often work in difficult and risky environments, leading to serious illnesses. The government will now take full responsibility for their health. Additionally, considering the intense heat, arrangements will be made to ensure they are not forced to work between noon and 3pm. An official advisory has already been issued in this regard,” she said.

Workers’ unions said the number of registered labourers — including those working as loaders, helpers in markets and at places other than construction sites — was 1.3 million and the number of unregistered workers was higher. An official with the labour department said Delhi currently has 257,000 active registered construction workers (who registered or renewed their registration within the last one year) and that 1.3 million have registered as construction workers since 2005.

Unions contended that the government’s welfare measures are rarely implemented on the ground.

Thaneshwar Adigaur, a member of the Delhi Labour Welfare Board and secretary of the Delhi Asangathit Nirman Mazdoor Union, said: “We demand that the government regularly monitors the implementation of the measures, such as the three-hour break during work, because contractors may be disinclined to allow workers such relief. The government should also make sure that the contractors do not force the labourers to work extra in lieu of the three-hour break.”

CM Gupta said at the event that the Delhi government will establish welfare boards for labourers, gig workers, domestic helpers, and taxi and autorickshaw drivers. “Separate welfare boards will be formed for all these groups,” she said.

The CM said the Delhi government has initiated several schemes for the public that will ensure the welfare of labourers too. “All labours of Delhi will now receive free medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Through the Ayushman card, labours will have access to free treatment at any government or private hospital across India. Additionally, the ‘Vay Vandana Yojana’ has been launched for citizens above 70 years of age,” she said.

The CM said the government will also open 100 Atal Canteens by the year end, to provide nutritious meals at a subsidised price of ₹5 for the needy. She said that the government has also planned a “Palna Yojana”, under which 500 creches will be set up to support mothers working at construction sites, in households, or other workplaces.