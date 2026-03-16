New Delhi, The Delhi government has approved a proposal to include transgender passengers in its free bus travel scheme, a statement from the chief minister's office said on Monday. Delhi govt approves free bus travel for transgender passengers: CM Rekha Gupta

Over 1 lakh 'Saheli Pink' cards have been issued since the launch of the scheme earlier this month.

"All women and transgenders having Aadhaar cards in Delhi will be eligible for Saheli Pink cards," a government official said.

Using the card, women passengers can also avail a 10 per cent discount on the Delhi Metro and Rapid Rail.

The decision to include transgenders in the scheme was taken at a Cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, officials said.

"This important initiative reflects the Rekha Gupta government's commitment to social inclusion, dignity, and equal access to public services for all sections of society," the statement said.

The decision aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city without financial barriers, it added.

Chief Minister Gupta said, "The government remains committed to building a more inclusive, equitable and compassionate Delhi, where every citizen is able to access opportunities and public services with dignity."

According to officials, the facility will be implemented on the same pattern and mechanism as the free travel scheme currently available for women passengers in Delhi buses. The Delhi government has set up 50 authorised centres across the city to facilitate the issuance of the Saheli Pink smart cards.

The Pink National Common Mobility card was launched by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this month.

Gupta also said free travel for women in public transport buses through pink tickets will continue for three months and urged them not to worry or rush for having 'Pink Saheli' cards.

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