Delhi govt approves projects worth ₹85 crore for SC/ST colonies

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the government has approved 146 projects worth ₹85 crore for scheduled casts/scheduled tribes (SC/ST) colonies, as she laid the foundation stone of some projects in Timarpur assembly constituency in north Delhi. Chief Minister during the inauguration of development projects in Malka Ganj on Thursday (Hindustan Times)

At an event in Timarpur, she underlined that Delhi’s strength does not lie only in its high-rise buildings, but in the neighbourhoods where hardworking families live and build their future.

On the occasion, CM Gupta directed officials to fast-track pending formalities so that remaining projects can commence without delay.

“Nine projects, completed at a cost of ₹4.12 crore, were inaugurated at the event. In addition, the foundation stone was laid for 64 new projects worth ₹38.63 crore, and work will commence soon. These projects focus on practical, community-level needs, renovation of chaupal buildings, construction of roads, park development, sewer lines, and improvements to drinking water supply,” she said.

The nine projects, notably, include renovated chaupals and boundary walls constructed in some parks.

Talking about her government’s 357-day tenure, she said that long-pending and stalled projects have been taken up on priority. “Development is now corruption-free. Funds that once disappeared into ‘Sheesh Mahals’ are now being spent directly on the people,” the CM said.

The chief minister also said that development projects worth ₹100 crore are being approved in each Assembly constituency.

Across Delhi, new health centres, Atal canteens, schools, flyovers, and hospitals are being expanded. Special attention, she said, is being given to neglected lanes, drains, and parks in areas like Malka Ganj and Timarpur areas.

The SC/ST basti improvement scheme focuses on micro-level infrastructure development in colonies where the SC/ST population is 33 per cent or higher.

It includes road construction and strengthening, development of community centres and parks, laying sewer lines, and building or upgrading essential facilities such as libraries and dispensaries.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has approved the CM Skill Development Scheme to support artisans linked with khadi, handloom, cottage industries and unorganised sector.

The decision was taken at a recent cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta.

The scheme will be implemented through the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB). Beneficiaries will undergo 12 days (96 hours) of structured training, including a two-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), said an official, adding that training will be conducted in small batches.

On completion, each beneficiary will receive a stipend of ₹4,800 ( ₹400 per day) and ₹100 per day for meals. Participants will also be provided essential toolkits, including foot-operated sewing machines, officials added.

Officials said training will be provided by organisations empanelled with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The first phase will focus on nearly 18,000 tailors registered on the e-Shram portal and further include other traditional occupations such as embroiderers, potters, carpenters and bamboo artisans.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and only one member per family will be eligible for the scheme, officials said, adding that Aadhaar-based verification is mandatory.

“Delhi’s artisans are the true custodians of the city’s cultural heritage. In changing times, they also need modern training and direct market access. This scheme will ensure that they not only sustain themselves in the new economy, but truly progress with upgraded skills and access to digital platforms,” the CM said.

Each artisan will have an e-catalogue created with their profile, photographs, and product details and be uploaded on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, giving their products visibility.

Beneficiaries will also receive a chief minister’s certificate and an identity card.