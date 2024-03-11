 Delhi govt approves Ring Road stretch revamp: Atishi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt approves Ring Road stretch revamp: Atishi

Delhi govt approves Ring Road stretch revamp: Atishi

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2024 06:08 AM IST

The 2km stretch is used by hundred of thousands of commuters daily and connects the northern part of the city to central and south Delhi

The Delhi government has approved the revamp of Ring Road stretch between Nigam Bodh Ghat to Chandgi Ram Akhara intersection in north Delhi, the office of Public Works Department minister Atishi said on Monday.

Public Works Department minister Atishi (HT Archive)

“PWD has conducted an assessment of the roads with the assistance of experts and has been sought to initiate the upgrading process. The officials have been directed to minimal disruption to commuters during the construction phase, with a directive that global standards for roads are adhered to,” the minister’s office said in a statement.

The 2km stretch is used by hundred of thousands of commuters daily and connects the northern part of the city to central and south Delhi, the statement said. The stretch also serves as the main approach road for travellers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, apart from those boarding and alighting at Kashmere Gate ISBT, it added.

“The Ring Road strengthening work is a crucial step in our mission to create roads that are not only smooth but also safe for everyone. The strengthening of these roads will positively impact lakhs of commuters, alleviating congestion and enhancing connectivity,” the minister said, according to the statement.

On Sunday, Delhi LG VK Saxena had said that the stretch between Kashmere Gate ISBT and Chandgi Ram Akhara will feature several sculptures and fountains as the beautification work on the stretch is nearing completion.Saxena posted a series of pictures of the new installations being added along the stretch which include animal figures. “The work of making Delhi visible to local residents and visitors is going on. Many beautiful artworks and fountains are being installed from ISBT to Chandgi Ram Akhara on the Ring Road connecting North and South Delhi and this work will be completed soon,” Saxena had posted.

