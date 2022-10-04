Delhi govt approves road improvement projects worth Rs11 crore

Public Works Department will undertake five road improvement projects worth ₹11.36 crore in North and North West Delhi.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, approved the projects which will cover a cumulative length of 7.78 kilometers. These roads include Swami Narayan Marg, Nand Lal Marg, Link Road, Pratap Nagar Road and Shah Alam Dam Road under the Adarsh ​​Nagar constituency.

PWD minister Sisodia said the government is working in a phased manner to make the roads under by using various advanced technologies. “As the roads in these areas were developed a long time back, they have now developed cracks on their upper surface due to which the movement of vehicles has been blocked in many places,” Sisodia said.

Over the last month, the government has approved four sets of road improvement projects with cumulative expenditure of ₹68.8 crores. These roads covers stretches in North, West and South West Delhi.

A PWD official said that the strengthening of these roads is expected to improve the interconnectivity from colonies to main roads in areas including Motinagar, Wazirpur and Shalimar Bagh. “A detailed survey of roads in these areas has been carried out by PWD teams. The project costs will also include the maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes,” the official said.

The official stated that the road improvement project will incorporate comprehensive re-carpeting of roads, pavement upgradation, redevelopment of central verges and service lanes, horticulture work development and installation maintenance of road aesthetics such as road furniture, pedestrian pathways, LED lights. The roads to be renovated include Swami Narayan Marg, Nand Lal Marg, Link Road, Pratap Nagar Road and Shah Alam Dam Road - Adarsh ​​Nagar.