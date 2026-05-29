Delhi govt asks depts to judiciously use electricity

New Delhi: Delhi government has directed all its departments to take measures to prevent electricity misuse, and rationalise electricity consumption, officials said on Thursday. Over-lighting of rooms, corridors, common areas and officer premises shall be avoided, and only essential lighting as per functional requirement shall be used, it said. (Representative photo)

The circular mandating these directions was issued by the government’s General Administration Department.

The circular instructed all workers, independent and local bodies, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the GNCTD ro ensure the electricity is used judiciously and on the basis of need.

“Unnecessary use of lighting fixtures during daytime shall be avoided to the maximum extent possible. Natural lighting may be optimally utilised wherever feasible,” read the circular.

Over-lighting of rooms, corridors, common areas and officer premises shall be avoided, and only essential lighting as per functional requirement shall be used, it said.

“Officers shall also consider installation of master switches to ensure automatic switching off of flights and electrical equipment in rooms/areas not in use so as to prevent avoidable electricity consumption,” stated the circular.

It added that air conditioners will have to be operated in an energy-efficient manner, and that unnecessary cooling of office spaces shall be avoided. Offices have been directed to switch off all fans, lights, computers, printers, and other electrical equipment, when not in use and after office hours.

“Officers and staff may be suitably sensisitsed regarding th indeed for energy conservation and prevention of avoidable electricity consumption in government offices,” it stated.

The circular issued earlier this month, comes amid the 90-day “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to tackle global energy uncertainties and economic stress.