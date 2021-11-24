Delhi govt calls special assembly session on November 26

The Delhi government has called a special session of the Delhi assembly on Friday morning though the agenda of the session was not revealed.

“Sitting of the legislative assembly has been tentatively fixed for November 26. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended. The sitting of the legislative assembly will commence at 11am and will continue until the business fixed for the day is concluded,” said a bulletin issued by the assembly on Tuesday.

While leader of opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the “AAP government has shrunk the winter session into one-day special session”, speaker Ram Niwas Goel clarified that the special session of the assembly on Friday is not the winter session. “The winter session is likely to be held in December,” said Goel.

The BJP MLAs held a meeting of the Delhi BJP legislature party on Tuesday where they said that as per the rules, the information about the assembly session should be given 15 days in advance and the issues to be raised from the MLAs should be invited.

“The AAP government does not want to face the opposition in the House. It is running away from discussing the problems of the people,” said Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, the assembly has asked all MLAs to carry the final certificate for Covid-19 vaccination, or otherwise a Covid-19 test report issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the beginning of the session.

The legislators have been asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing compulsorily to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The MLAs have also been requested to carry and display their identity cards.