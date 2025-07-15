Delhi govt cracks down on pharmacies trafficking counterfeit medicines

The health department’s drugs control department has begun cracking down on pharmacies outside its hospitals to curb illegal drug sellers and the circulation of counterfeit medicines, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Officials said there are several establishments in Delhi, especially those operating outside major hospitals, which continue to function without the requisite licence. (Representational image)

The drugs control department’s recently-established drugs intelligence cell raided two premises in central Delhi on Friday, seizing large quantities of unlicensed medical devices and drugs, said officials, requesting anonymity.

“Acting on a tip, a team of drugs inspectors conducted two raids. The first raid was conducted at a dental supplier medical establishment in Daryaganj. The establishment was stocking a range of medical devices including syringes and catheters and certain drugs including Lignocaine, a class of local anesthetic drugs, for sale and distribution without licences, registrations, or valid purchase records,” said an official who was part of the team that conducted the raid. “At least 180 types of medical devices along with drug items were seized from the premises,” the official added.

“At the same time, the second raid was conducted an establishment at Nigam Medical Market. The establishment was illegally stocking 58 types of medical devices for sale without registration or licence as mandated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Medical Devices Rules, 2017,” the official said.

A second official, requesting anonymity, said there are several establishments in Delhi, especially those operating outside major hospitals, which continue to function without the requisite licence despite clear regulations requiring all drug sellers to obtain proper authorisation.

“The government doesn’t allow medical shops to operate without registration and licensing under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Medical Devices Rules, 2017, primarily to ensure public safety and quality control in the sale of drugs and medical devices. Unregulated sale could lead to the distribution of substandard or counterfeit medications, posing serious health risks to the public. As of now, the department has placed special focus on identifying and shutting down such illegal outlets and remains on high alert for any complaints related to counterfeit drugs circulating in the city,” the official said.

Referring to the newly set-up intelligence cell at the department, the official added, “The cell comprises 13 inspectors who gather information from markets and other sources before conducting targeted raids.”