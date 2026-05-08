Delhi govt designates analysts to collect, test water samples

New Delhi The appointments follow the designation of a state water laboratory in Delhi earlier this year under Section 52 of the Water Act. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government has appointed two officials of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) as “government analysts”, who will be responsible for collecting and testing samples of water, sewage and industrial effluents collected across the city and submitting reports on these to both the state and the Centre.

In a gazette notification issued by the environment department on April 23, the government, making use of the amended provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, named Dr Nandita Moitra, Scientist-D, DPCC, and Arvind Kumar, Scientist-B, DPCC, as “government analysts” under Section 53(2) of the Water Act.

An official aware of the developments, who did not wish to be named, said, “Their responsibilities includes flagging violations and any discrepancies.”

Terming the move a regulatory compliance under the Water Act, the official added, “They will also play a key role in certifying laboratory findings, which can be used as evidence in pollution-related cases.”

The appointments follow the designation of a state water laboratory in Delhi earlier this year under Section 52 of the Water Act. The laboratory was notified on January 29, 2026, for testing and conducting analysis of samples related to water pollution and discharge of untreated sewage or industrial waste.

The move comes in line with recent amendments and enforcement measures under the Water Act to strengthen pollution monitoring and prosecution mechanisms.