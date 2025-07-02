The Delhi government’s health department has ordered the extension of services of around 1,000 contractual nurses whose contract was set to expire on June 30, according to officials aware of the matter. Delhi govt extends service term of 1,000 contractual nurses

While a formal government direction is yet to be issued, the officials said that the health department sent an email on Monday (June 30) to all hospital administrators, directing them to retain all the nursing officers.

“The issue of the extension of the contractual nursing officer is under submission,” the mail, accessed by Hindustan Times, states.

The directive marks a significant turnaround after days of anxiety and threats of protest by the contractual nursing staff. Earlier this month, hundreds of contractual nurses were asked through notices to “not to report to their duties” starting July 1, pending the renewal of their contracts. Though some hospitals withdrew the notices within hours, uncertainty persisted.

Some contractual nurses from different Delhi government hospitals alleged that they were given only a three-month extension in March this year, valid until June 30 instead of the usual year-long renewal. The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF), which represents nearly 1,000 contractual nursing officers, had claimed that such abrupt notices caused considerable panic among the workforce.

DNF founder-president Leeladhar Ramchandani said the government’s latest communication has brought some relief. “However, uncertainty still remains as a formal order to extend the services of the contractual nurses some of whom have worked for decades has not been issued. We urge the government to speed up the process and issue the order at the earliest,” he said. “The issue of job security for the nursing staff has become perennial. The government needs to take proper steps to resolve the matter.”

Officials in the health department did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment. HT did not receive a response from Lok Nayak and GTB hospitals on the development.