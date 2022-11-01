Delhi govt fines L&T for construction ban ‘violations’ at BJP HQ; party denies

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday carried out surprise inspections of construction and demolition (C&D) sites across the Capital and imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the under-construction Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg for dust norm violations.

Rai said the project was being executed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had been directed to issue an order to stop all work there.

“During the inspection, huge irregularities were found at the BJP office site, being executed by L&T. Construction work was also being carried out, despite a ban on C&D activities in Delhi. In such a situation, DPCC was instructed to stop the construction work and impose a fine of ₹5 lakh,” Rai said, claiming that stone-cutting work was covertly being carried out at the site.

The BJP rejected the claims. Anil Baluni, the BJP’s national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP, said the AAP team forcibly entered and threatened the guard. “There is no construction going on there, but they went there with a political motive. We are examining what action can be taken,” he said, adding that constructions have been on hold for a month

L&T did not respond to requests for comment.

Prior to visiting the BJP office, Rai had inspected the UIDAI office currently under construction at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and found that work had been halted there, and that the agency was adhering to dust-pollution norms and guidelines.

“A notice had been posted at the site, informing of the ban on C&D activities. Other rules, including the use of anti-smog guns, were also being adhered to at the site,” the minister said.

Rai said Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) was already in place due to rising pollution levels, adding that the state government is committed to fighting air pollution through 10 focus areas.

“C&D work has been prohibited in Delhi as a result of Grap, and there are 586 teams that are carrying out surveillance at present to enforce this ban. While some departments and agencies have been given approval for construction and demolition as per the directive of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), they have been given strict instructions to adhere to all C&D regulations,” the minister said, warning that if this was not being followed, work could be halted.

“Those who have been granted authorisation for construction will be shut down if all construction/demolition regulations are not adhered to,” he said.

Rai also claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is making all efforts to stop stubble burning, despite the Centre rejecting a proposal to financially support farmers.

“Since no state has the ability to change the direction of the wind, the pollution issue is also not state-specific,” he said.