DMRC trials new high-tech entertainment content service

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said it has begun field trials for a new high-tech entertainment content distribution eco-system service, which will enable transfer of content to mobile devices at speeds 400 times that of 4G without the need to have an active internet connection.

The technology, developed by Japanese firm HRCP Research and Development, enables the transfer of a full-length two-hour HD movie in 2 seconds, and has been designed for the convenience of metro passengers on the move. Trials will be conducted over the next 30 days, and based on the feedback received, the company will try to make the service available for public use by the end of next year, DMRC said.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, said, “A demo of the technology was done at Metro Bhawan in the presence of DMRC’s managing director Vikas Kumar and officials from DMRC and HRCP.”

DMRC said once downloaded, the content can be played without any buffering and can be accessed any time by a passenger. To avail the service, users will have to attach a dongle (attached to a mobile) to a touch point (transfer device) and download content from an app developed by HRCP.

“The app will have a collection of popular movies as well as games. As part of the trials, these special dongles enabling such high-speed transfer of data will be distributed among some employees of DMRC as well as some other leading corporates,” said a DMRC spokesperson.