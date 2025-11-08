Delhi govt fixes strict timelines, accountability for cleaning drives

New Delhi Officials have been directed to upload photographic evidence showing the “before” and “after” condition of every identified garbage-vulnerable point (GVP) in their area. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government’s urban development (UD) department has issued a detailed circular standardising the citywide deep cleaning and sanitation drives, setting strict timelines, formats for monitoring and clearing lines of accountability for officials across agencies.

According to the circular, the schedule of cleanliness activities has been finalised based on action plans submitted by various urban local bodies. Senior officers from the Delhi government will act as observers to ensure that the drives are carried out effectively and that each locality meets the cleanliness benchmarks. Officials have been directed to upload photographic evidence showing the “before” and “after” condition of every identified garbage-vulnerable point (GVP) in their area.

“A team of senior officers from GNCTD shall participate and ensure that the cleanliness drive is carried out effectively as per the schedule,” the circular read.

These officers will also identify sanitation gaps, suggest improvements and submit brief reports summarising key findings and recommendations. To ensure sustained results, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been instructed to maintain the achieved level of cleanliness through regular inspection and upkeep.

The drives will be monitored through a coordination mechanism involving multiple civic and engineering agencies, including the PWD, DDA, I&FC, DJB, and DSIIDC. Nodal officers from each department have been designated for inter-agency coordination and effective resource utilisation. The circular further mandates that after every Saturday’s sanitation activity, teams must submit a signed report in a prescribed format.