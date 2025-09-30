Delhi govt forms expert panel to pick official logo from 1,800 designs

The National Capital Territory (NCT) is set to get an official logo reflecting its identity with the Delhi government on Monday constituting an expert committee in this regard. An expert committee led by the general administration dept secretary will shortlist a design that reflects Delhi’s modern identity and aspirations of its citizens. (HT Archive)

The government said the logo will reflect the unique identity, rich history, culture, development, and the aspirations of Delhi and its people. The expert committee will select the official logo from among 1,800 designs submitted during a competition held earlier this month, a statement said.

On Monday, chief minister Rekha Gupta saidin a statement that work on this project was already underway. “Our government has made special provisions for the design and selection of the logo. A logo design competition was organised on the MyGov portal (mygov.in), with the deadline for submissions set as September 26 and a total of 1,800 entries have been received from across the country.”

As part of the next phase, the expert committee, chaired by the secretary of the department of general administration, will evaluate the entries and shortlist the final design. “The committee will also include experts from various universities, and the joint secretary of the department of general administration will serve as member secretary,” she added.

An official from the chief minister’s office, who did not wish to be named, said that the logo will serve as a new symbol of Delhi’s distinct identity. Currently, like several other states and Union Territories, the Delhi government uses an adaptation of the Ashoka Pillar as part of its emblem. The adaptation of the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath is also the national emblem of India, used by the central government.

“The previous government also used ‘Dilli Sarkar - Aap ki sarkar’ (in Hindi) with tricolour for the government on official projects,” the official quoted above said.

The CMO said that the government wants the logo to reflect the city’s modern, transparent, and people-focused governance.