New Delhi, The Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Friday to conduct a comprehensive pilot study on "smog-eating" surfaces, officials said. Delhi govt, IIT Madras sign MoU for study on 'smog-eating' surfaces

The "Comprehensive Study on the Effectiveness of Photocatalytic Smog-Eating Surfaces, Specifically Utilising Titanium Dioxide or Similar Safe Photocatalysts for Abatement of Air Pollution in Delhi" targets key pollutants like Nitrogen Dioxide and Volatile Organic Compounds that fuel urban smog.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, present at the event, said, "Through this study, we aim to find the best, long-lasting, and affordable ways to put 'smog-eating' coatings on roads, buildings, and city surfaces."

Sirsa, while emphasising the government's focus on achieving cleaner air for the people, said, "It can work in our favour if the study can provide evidence-based findings that such coatings or materials can cut NO₂ & other pollutants."

"We are working diligently to support innovators, as seen in our innovation challenge that has now reached its trial run phase. This study exemplifies that commitment," he highlighted.

Officials added that the photocatalytic materials, like Titanium Dioxide, activate under sunlight and trigger reactions that convert harmful pollutants into benign compounds.

The six-month study will assess their optimal integration methods, including mixing into concrete and asphalt, surface coatings on infrastructure, and innovative panels on rooftops or street-lights, they said.

The study will also investigate the development and deployment of photocatalytic pollutant-removal panels made using Titanium Dioxide-based materials, they said.

These panels may potentially be installed on rooftops, similar to solar panels, or mounted on street-light poles to enable pollutant removal directly from the ambient air, they said.

Somnath C Roy, professor from the Department of Physics, IIT Madras, who will serve as the principal investigator, highlighted, "The study will begin with lab testing in a smog chamber at IIT Madras to precisely measure pollutant abatement."

Along with Roy, senior officials from the Department of Environment and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee were also present at the ceremony.

Following this, the team will conduct real-time field assessments in Delhi's urban environment on surfaces like concrete, asphalt, metal panels, glass, and roads to evaluate durability and efficiency under actual conditions.

Subject to the study's findings, the government aims to explore deploying these solutions during peak smog months this year, paving the way for scalable, cost-effective urban interventions.

