Delhi govt inaugurates one-stop solar power portal

Delhi chief minister Atishi on Wednesday launched the “Delhi Solar Portal”, a one-stop window for consumers to access empanelled vendors for installation of rooftop solar panels, register for subsidies and incentives, as well as estimate the solar power generation potential and earnings from their rooftops. The solar portal can be accessed at URL: https://solar.delhi.gov.in. Delhi CM Atishi unveils the power portal. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The “Delhi Solar Policy” was launched in March, to transform at least 25% of power sources in the Capital to solar by 2027.

“This has two components—first, power discoms have a solar power purchasing target of 3750MW and second, we have set a target of generating 750MW solar power through rooftop solar projects,” Atishi said.

At present, Delhi has a total installed solar panel capacity of around 300MW, of which 40MW has been installed during the policy period starting March 14.

Atishi said that the portal explains the solar policy, its benefits and ways to avail of subsidies offered by the government. “Consumers can get information about all empaneled vendors to get the panels installed and their rate lists. Secondly, once you install panels, you become eligible for net metering. For instance, If I am consuming 400 units of electricity and generating 300 units through solar panels, then I will have to pay only for 100 units. The net metering application can be accessed here and one will not have to visit the power distribution companies,” she said.

Atishi said that the government has passed orders for the installation of rooftop solar panels at all government buildings, schools, hospitals and offices, and the process is in the tendering stage. “Group housing societies and RWAs can also come together and avail of an incentive of ₹2 per unit. We have provided a provision of ‘community solar’ element so that community can invest in community solar plant and get same benefits, even if individual space is not available with one house or property,” she said.