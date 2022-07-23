Delhi govt launches 50 centres to teach English
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced his government’s plan to initiate a spoken English course for people in the 16-35 age group at 50 centres across the city.
In the first phase of the programme, the Aam Aadmi Party leader said, around 100,000 students will be trained to “become fluent in the English language”.
“We often see that the children from poor, lower middle-class, and middle-class families are not proficient in English. They are left behind in life and face challenges in securing a job since they are unable to speak properly in English,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.
“The Delhi government will initiate the spoken English course to help children become fluent in the English language,” he announced.
People with a basic knowledge of the language will be able to enrol for the “three to four-month-long course, for about 120-140 hours in total”, he said. “Students who have completed Class 8 and are in the age group of 18-35 years can take part in the programme. This course will help them in developing their personality and getting jobs.”
In a statement issued later in the day, the AAP government clarified that those aged between 16 and 35 years can enrol for the course.
The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, inaugurated by the state government in December 2021, will coordinate the course, the chief minister said.
“We will train around 100,000 children at 50 centres in the first phase of the programme. The number of centres will be scaled up gradually,” said Kejriwal, adding that it will be an “international standard programme” as the Delhi government has tied up with publishing housesMacmillan and Wordsworth for the course, and it will be assessed by Cambridge University.
People will also be given the option of weekend and evening classes, he said.
Kejriwal said that there will be no course fee but initially, people will have to deposit ₹950 as security money. “The security money will be refunded after the successful completion of the course with full attendance,” he said.
PMC to purchase medicines worth Rs16 crore
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation will purchase bulk medicines worth Rs16 crore for its various hospitals and clinics. The civic administration has made a budgetary provision of Rs29 crore for covering medical expenses. The health department had placed the proposal before municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar for approval. At least 14 bidders participated in the tender floated by PMC to purchase medicines. PMC commissioner approved the bidder who quoted the lowest amount for supplying medicines.
Prayagraj: UP excise department nabs 1,326 for illicit liquor trade in past three weeks
Continuing with its crackdown against the manufacture, sale and smuggling of illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh, the state excise department carried out 38,624 raids in the last three weeks in which 4,354 cases were registered and 1,08,842 litre of illegal liquor was seized by the officials, informed excise commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, Senthil Pandian C. Likewise, 2,88,890 kg of lahan used for manufacturing illicit liquor were also destroyed.
Railway officers, employees felicitated at NCR HQ
'Principal Chief Engineer Award Distribution Ceremony for the year 2021-22' was organised at North Central Railways headquarters on Friday. In this programme, a total of 100 railways' personnel, including five officers and 95 staff, from the engineering department, were felicitated by SK Mishra, principal chief engineer, NCR, informed chief public relations officer of NCR, Shivam Sharma. SK Mishra congratulated the awardees and motivated the officers and employees to continue the good work done by them.
Shinde had adequate security during MVA regime: Pawar
Pune: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that Eknath Shinde as minister in the then Uddhav Thackeray government had Z-level security cover. Earlier on Friday, Shiv Sena MLAs from Shinde's camp, including former minister of state for home Shambhuraj Desai, claimed that despite Shinde getting a threat from Naxals, he was not given the highest Z-plus' security cover as Thackeray did not allow it. He was speaking at an event in Pune.
758 notices issued to Pune buildings in July for mosquito breeding spots
The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued 758 notices in July alone to societies and commercial spaces in and around Pune for mosquito breeding grounds which may lead to an increase in dengue and chikungunya cases in the city. The notices issued are highest this year for July. There are 50 confirmed cases of dengue and no cases of Chikungunya in July in PMC limits in July, health department officials said.
