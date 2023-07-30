Delhi govt launches website for Asola park visitors

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday launched an online portal dedicated to visitors at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in southeast Delhi, which will allow them to book tickets online and obtain information about the flora and fauna. Rai added that through the Van Mahotsav programme, the government was not only adding to Delhi’s green cover but also creating more websites to share information on greening. (HT Archive)

The portal was launched during the third Van Mahotsav plantation programme held in the Capital at the sanctuary on Sunday, which saw participation from Delhi’s eco clubs, paryavaran mitras, residents’ welfare associations, and MLAs from south Delhi.

“During the third Van Mahotsav programme, our government has launched an online portal — https://abwls.eforest.delhi.gov.in/ — which has been made for visitors at the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary,” Rai said on Sunday, after planting a native tree sapling.

“Through this portal, facilities like issuing of online entry permits, issuing permits according to vehicle capacity, paperless tickets, advance booking, and online payments will all be made available for the residents of Delhi. Apart from this, on this portal, Delhiites will also be able to get more information about Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary, its ecotourism circuit, details of entry and exit gates, opening and closing times of the sanctuary, holidays, and information related to flora and fauna present here,” the minister added.

Rai added that through the Van Mahotsav programme, the government was not only adding to Delhi’s green cover but also creating more websites to share information on greening.

“In the Van Mahotsav programme organised a few weeks ago, an online portal was started by the forest department, through which Delhi residents can book free saplings. Also, to ensure the successful outcome of the Green Action Plan, a Green Action Plan Portal was also launched last week to provide the monthly plantation progress along with the geo-location and photographs of the plantation sites,” the minister said.

Van Mahotsav began on July 9, with an event planned every Sunday across Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

Last Sunday, a plantation was carried out in west Delhi’s Dwarka Mela Ground, with this week’s drive covering south Delhi.

Rai said the government has a plantation target of 5.2 million saplings this year. In addition, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will plant 5 million shrubs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON