Delhi govt mandates 25% reduction in travel expenses of depts

The Delhi government has ordered a sharp reduction in official travel spending, mandating a 25% cut in domestic travel expenses across departments in 2026-27, compared with the previous financial year. The government has simultaneously urged departments to replace physical travel with virtual meetings wherever possible. (Representational image)

The move comes as the government rolls out a 90-day “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to tackle global energy uncertainties and economic stress.

An office memorandum issued by the finance department on May 22 said the Delhi government had initiated various expenditure rationalisation measures to curb avoidable spending and address fiscal imbalances arising from rising global oil prices and other economic pressures.

Under the new directions, all departments, autonomous bodies, boards, corporations and institutions under the Delhi government’s administrative control have been asked to strictly regulate travel spending within allocated budgets.

Officials entitled to higher classes of air travel have also been directed to exercise “utmost economy” while booking tickets and planning official visits.

The government has simultaneously urged departments to replace physical travel with virtual meetings wherever possible.

“Domestic Travel Expenses (DTE) to be regulated so as to ensure that each department remains within the allocated budget for the same after taking into account the mandatory 25% cut under DTE in FY 2026-27, as compared to FY 2025-26,” the memorandum stated.

The government had already announced that foreign travel by ministers and officers for official purposes would remain curtailed for a year.

Administrative secretaries and heads of departments have been tasked with ensuring strict compliance with the new measures.