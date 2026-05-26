Delhi govt mandates 25% reduction in travel expenses of depts
The move comes as the government rolls out a 90-day “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to tackle global energy uncertainties and economic stress
The Delhi government has ordered a sharp reduction in official travel spending, mandating a 25% cut in domestic travel expenses across departments in 2026-27, compared with the previous financial year.
The move comes as the government rolls out a 90-day “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to tackle global energy uncertainties and economic stress.
An office memorandum issued by the finance department on May 22 said the Delhi government had initiated various expenditure rationalisation measures to curb avoidable spending and address fiscal imbalances arising from rising global oil prices and other economic pressures.
Under the new directions, all departments, autonomous bodies, boards, corporations and institutions under the Delhi government’s administrative control have been asked to strictly regulate travel spending within allocated budgets.
Officials entitled to higher classes of air travel have also been directed to exercise “utmost economy” while booking tickets and planning official visits.
The government has simultaneously urged departments to replace physical travel with virtual meetings wherever possible.
“Domestic Travel Expenses (DTE) to be regulated so as to ensure that each department remains within the allocated budget for the same after taking into account the mandatory 25% cut under DTE in FY 2026-27, as compared to FY 2025-26,” the memorandum stated.
The government had already announced that foreign travel by ministers and officers for official purposes would remain curtailed for a year.
Administrative secretaries and heads of departments have been tasked with ensuring strict compliance with the new measures.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSaloni Bhatia
Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.