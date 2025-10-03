Delhi govt removes income cap for Kashmiri migrants’ monthly relief aid

In a relief for Kashmiri Hindu families resettled in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi government said it was abolishing the income ceiling of ₹26,800 per month required to receive the ad-hoc monthly relief (AMR) allowance. It also introduced a special opportunity scheme, easing their ability to update family records. Under AMR scheme, ₹13,000 per family will be paid monthly; new rules simplify family record updation and align with J&K provisions. (HT Archive)

A statement from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s Office said, “The income ceiling of ₹26,800 per month has been abolished. From now on, all registered Kashmiri migrant families will receive the allowance regardless of their current income.”

Moreover, moving forward, under the Special Opportunity Scheme, families can now update their family records without paying any penalties or the recovery of past payments, the statement said.

The move aims to ease certain procedural rules, including income limit and records updation-related issues, the statement added. Additionally, the government said all pending arrears up to September 2025 will be cleared without delay.

According to the rules, a maximum of four members per family are eligible for support under the AMR allowance. Each member of the family receives ₹3,250 on a monthly basis, adding up to a total of ₹13,000 per family.

“This decision will not only make the relief distribution process more efficient but also brings it in line with provisions already in place in Jammu and Kashmir,” said CM Rekha Gupta.

The development came after the CM along with education minister Ashish Sood met representatives of the displaced community to understand their concerns, the CMO said.