Delhi govt replaces DSCI link officer amid age rules scrutiny

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday issued orders replacing the link officer for the director of the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), who was appointed earlier this month. According to the new order, seen by HT, Dr Arun Kumar Rathi has been replaced by Dr Savita Arora, professor of oncology.

According to the new order, seen by HT, Dr Arun Kumar Rathi has been replaced by Dr Savita Arora, professor of oncology.

At the time of the appointment, HT had reported violations of service age rules, as Dr Rathi was above 62, the upper limit for holding administrative posts.

The recruitment rules and service guidelines for Delhi government and Central Health Service doctors in Delhi hospitals, upheld by the Delhi High Court in February 2026, dictate that doctors can hold administrative positions only until the age of 62. While the retirement age (superannuation) is 65 years, the period between 62 and 65 is restricted to non-administrative/clinical roles.

The fresh order states, “The Competent Authority is pleased to designate the following officers – existing link officer Dr Arun Kumar Rathi, with revised link officer Dr Savita Arora Prof, Radiation Oncology from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) – as link officers for DSCI.”

Dr Rathi had served as the head of the department (HOD) of radiation oncology at MAMC and associated Lok Nayak Hospital until 2024.

DSCI was established in 2006 by the Government of NCT of Delhi as an independent, autonomous institution to provide comprehensive management facilities, with the latest and most advanced techniques available under one roof, for patients suffering from cancer.

The last official director was Dr Rajesh Kumar Grover in January 2019, after which the director post has been held only by link officers. Since 2019, six link officers have been appointed for DSCI.