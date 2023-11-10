Delhi govt says no odd-even in capital for now

The implementation of the odd-even vehicle rationing system in the national capital has been put on hold for now as the city is witnessing an improvement in air pollution levels, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. This came shortly after the Supreme Court left the decision on the rule's implementation to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government.

Odd-even was scheduled to return in Delhi from November 13 to November 20. However, it has now been postponed.(AP)

“Due to the rainfall last night, the AQI which was 450+ has now reached around 300. In view of this, the decision to implement the odd-even rule has been postponed. The situation would be analysed again after Diwali,” he said while addressing the media.

