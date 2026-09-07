Delhi govt seeks startup inputs on new policy

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday held a roundtable with leading startup founders, investors and industry representatives to seek suggestions on the implementation of the Delhi Startup and Incubation Policy, 2026. Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said the government aims to support more than 10,000 startups during its ongoing tenure and create over 400,000 employment opportunities. (Representative photo)

Chairing the dialogue, chief minister Rekha Gupta said Delhi has the talent, educational institutions, technology capabilities and large consumer market needed to emerge as India’s startup and innovation capital. The government wants to create an ecosystem where young people can turn ideas into viable businesses while generating jobs and investment, said CM Gupta.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said the government aims to support more than 10,000 startups during its ongoing tenure and create over 400,000 employment opportunities.

According to officials, the policy envisions the government investing about ₹407.5 crore over the next five years to build that ecosystem.

During the meeting, industry participants suggested structuring the fund as a “Fund of Funds” to leverage private capital and attract larger investments into Delhi’s startup ecosystem.

Participants also proposed positioning Delhi as the country’s “Deregulation Capital”, along with rationalising Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and circle rates, improving access to land and workspaces and creating a permanent regulatory helpdesk for startups.

The roundtable also focused on emerging sectors such as AI, FinTech, DeepTech, Defence and Aerospace, GovTech, LegalTech, EdTech and MedTech. Suggestions included public AI infrastructure, data sandboxes, government procurement from startups and dedicated funding for women founders.

Sood added that the government will use input from entrepreneurs and investors to ensure the policy delivers tangible outcomes.

The Delhi government approved the policy in July this year, with initial implementation proposed in state universities, government-aided colleges and schools, among other educational institutions, officials said.