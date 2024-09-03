Delhi govt seeks suggestions from all parties on winter pollution plan

New Delhi The Capital enveloped in smog during winter over the previous years. (HT Archive)

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday sought suggestions from Delhi units of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on suggestions to reduce air pollution in the Capital, especially during winter. The minister said these suggestions would be included in the government’s Winter Action Plan (WAP).

In a letter to the chiefs of the two parties’ city units, Rai said that cooperation with neighbouring states and collaboration with the Centre “will go hand-in-hand” with the measures that the Delhi government adopts.

“Pollution can be reduced only with everyone’s cooperation, not by opposition,” Rai said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, however, termed the letter as “drama” by the AAP. In a post on social media platform X, he said, “There is a limit to drama Mr. @AapKaGopalRai. You write letters to everyone. Sometime, write a letter and meet CM @BhagwantMann of Punjab, the state most guilty of stubble burning. Tell me what you both are doing together to stop stubble burning. (sic)”.

Meanwhile, Rai said that the suggestions can be incorporated into the government’s WAP, which will focus on 14 problematic areas, such as dust pollution, vehicular pollution, stubble burning, open burning of waste and industrial pollution. The plan is likely to be finalised by the government following a meeting of government departments and agencies on September 5.

The minister also referred to a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) study from 2021, which found that between October 24 and November 8 that year, only 31% of the pollution load came from Delhi’s sources. Stubble burning and pollution sources in other NCR towns were responsible for the remaining 69%, the study found.

Rai said Delhi was already taking measures to reduce local sources of pollution, with CSE’s data showing there had been a reduction in air pollution by 30% in the past nine years.

“The Delhi government is actively reducing air pollution through long- and short-term plans, including successful ‘Summer’ and ‘Winter Action Plans’ in collaboration with all departments,” Rai said in his letter, saying that on average, 13-16% of the cars being sold in the capital were electric, over 2,000 electric buses were plying in Delhi, the Capital’s green cover has increased to 23.06% and that all industries have shifted to piped natural gas.