Delhi govt sets up high-level panel to oversee Chhath Puja preparations

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has constituted a high-level committee to oversee preparations for Chhath Puja celebrations across the national capital, officials said on Monday. The government had announced that Chhath Puja would be celebrated at around 1,000 locations across the city. (HT archive)

Kapil Mishra, minister for art, culture and tourism has been appointed as chairperson of the committee. The panel has been tasked with identifying suitable locations for the festival and reviewing arrangements related to amenities, safety, sanitation, transportation, and overall convenience for devotees. It will submit a detailed report to the government ahead of the festivities, added officials.

Other members include Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Kumar Verma, Sangam Vihar MLA Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, Matiala MLA Sandeep Sehrawat and Badli MLA Deepak Chaudhary.

The government had earlier announced that Chhath Puja would be celebrated at around 1,000 locations across the city, including sites along the Yamuna riverbanks, the Munak Canal, and various artificial ponds.

Mishra said,“Chhath Puja is not only a cultural identity of Purvanchal but also of Delhi. It symbolises our collective faith and unity. Unfortunately, previous governments deliberately disregarded the faith of millions of devotees.”

He added that this year, the government aims to ensure a safe, clean, and respectful environment for all worshippers. “We will ensure that all ghats have proper arrangements for cleanliness, safety, traffic management, lighting, and medical facilities,” Mishra said.

He also issued an appeal to all devotees and residents of Delhi to participate in the festival with enthusiasm and to cooperate with the administration in maintaining cleanliness and order.