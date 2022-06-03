Delhi govt to add at least eight more automated driving test tracks

The Delhi government is going to add at least eight more automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) in the city, taking the total number of such facilities to 20 by the end of the year, officials in the know of the matter said.

Automated tracks are used to test the skills of those seeking a permanent driver’s licence across stretches which include up-gradient, forward-8, reverse-S and traffic junctions. The applicants seeking permanent licences are tested on as many as 24 driving parameters through sensors and cameras on these tracks. Unlike the earlier practice, the automated tracks have no human intervention and declare as “passed” only those who manoeuvre their vehicle as per the rules.

Delhi’s first automated driving test track was opened at Sarai Kale Khan in June 2018 and since then, the city has built a total of 12 such tracks. Now, the state transport department is building eight more automated tracks to cover applicants from all zones of Delhi.

Currently, candidates from several zones in Delhi that do not yet have an ADTT are giving their driving tests in the earlier format, and their passing the test is completely at the discretion of the licensing officer. As a result, mostly everyone who applied for a driver’s licence used to pass the driving test as well.

“Delhi is the first state to move to a completely automated driving skill testing facility. Shifting to ADTTs ensures only the best of drivers are allowed to drive on Delhi roads. After the introduction of ADTTs, the failure rate in driving tests has gone up by about 50%. This track can handle 260 appointments a day, and, currently, about 160 tests are conducted here daily,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The 12 operational ADTTs are at Shakur Basti, Raja Garden, Mayur Vihar, Rohini Sector 28, Lado Sarai, Hari Nagar, Burari VIU, Loni Road, Dwarka Sector 22, Jharoda Kalan, Vishwas Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan.

The eight new ADTTs are currently being built in educational institutes and ITIs, namely ITI Mayur Vihar, ITI Shahdara, ITI Narela, ITI Jaffarpur Kalan, IGDTUW Kashmere gate, DTU Bawana, ITI Pusa, and ITI Jail Road.

The government recently launched an evening/night driving test facility at three driving test centres in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar. Working professionals can visit these centres and get their driving test done in the evening hours between 5 and 7pm.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday inspected the ADTT at Sarai Kale Khan and also interacted with the staff and applicants there. Apart from the test track, he also inspected the faceless services that are being offered by the transport department.

“Delhi is the first and only state in India to offer faceless services which were kicked off through the transport department last year. Fewer than 100 people visit the RTO each day whereas 2,000 used to visit the office daily earlier. About 1.6 million people have benefitted from Delhi’s faceless services in the last 9-10 months,” Kejriwal told reporters after the inspection.

”RTO offices had become havens of corruption; there used to be a saying that “the collection starts at the bottom and goes to the top”. We run a highly honest government, which is why we are making it easier for the public to access the system. Other states have picked up the initiative of learning from Delhi; all states must learn from each other’s good works, that’s only way the country can progress,” he said.

