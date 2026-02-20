New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning to construct 12 new sewage treatment plants at an estimated cost of ₹7,200 crore, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday. Delhi govt to build 12 new STPs worth ₹7,200 crore to clean Yamuna

Presenting her government's one-year report card, Gupta noted that ₹9,000 crore had been allocated for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna over the past year.

"Cleaning Yamuna was a legacy problem. When we took over, it was evident that the previous government did not pay much attention to river. We started revamping the existing infrastructure, including the planned construction of 12 new STPs," Gupta said.

The initiatives are part of a 45-point action plan launched last year to clean the river. The project aims to tap all large drains that discharge waste into the Yamuna and redirect them to treatment facilities.

"We have completed drone surveys and tapping of all these drains. The government is planning 35 new decentralised STPs at a cost of ₹2,400 crore," the chief minister said, adding that these decentralised STPs are being planned in areas where large STPs cannot be built due to space constraints.

The 22 kilometers stretch of the Yamuna from Wazirabad to Okhla remains the focal point of these effors efforts. Gupta noted that the government aims to increase the city's total sewage treatment capacity to 1,500 million gallons per day .

"When we came to power, the capacity was around 700 MGD. In the past one year, it has increased to around 800 MGD," she said. She added that 28 out of the 37 STPs have already been upgraded.

The chief minister said a massive desilting operation removed 22,000 metric tonnes of silt, preventing waterlogging at chronic spots like Minto Bridge. Under a broader Drainage Master Plan, major overhauls are planned for drains along Rohtak Road, Zakhira road , Najafgarh-Nangloi road, Kirari , Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Azadpur and Azadpur-Nathupura area.

Speaking about waste management, Gupta mentioned that Delhi generates about 1500 tonnes of cow dung waste daily. To tackle this, the city's first biogas plant with a 200 metric tonnes per day capacity was set up at Nangli Dairy, followed by a compressed bio-gas plant of 200 TPD capacity at Ghogha Dairy.

She concluded by stating that the Delhi government is in talks with neighbouring states to increase the water flow of Yamuna.

